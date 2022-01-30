AEW star Hook was present last night for rapper Action Bronson’s concert in San Diego Californa, with Bronson inviting the Team Taz member onstage for a performance of his track, “The Chairman’s Intent.” Fans captured the moment, which you can check out below courtesy of @jromo1025 on Twitter.

Bronson, who is a huge wrestling fan, allowed AEW to use the “Chairman’s Intent” as Hook’s theme song. Hook, who is currently undefeated in AEW, has publicly stated how big of a Bronson fan he is, and how important the track had become for him.