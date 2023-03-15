Action Bronson loves pro-wrestling and got to live out his dream last fall when he competed for AEW at Grand Slam Rampage.

The hip-hop superstar teamed with HOOK in a winning effort against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker from the Jericho Appreciation Society. Bronson looked back on this matchup during a recent interview with GQ, where he reveals that he is still keeping himself in shape in case the call to return to the ring ever comes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his debut match at AEW Grand Slam Rampage came together:

I debuted my own shoe, Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing motherf*cking Queens in front of 20,000 [people]. I’ve done a lot of crazy shit and it’s hard to articulate sometimes what I’ve done and I don’t really like to talk about it, but this was f*cking crazy. I’ve been watching wrestling for my entire life. I got the call from the ECW legend Taz, I hear that they’re doing some sort of big show in Queens at Arthur Ashe Stadium, grand slam situation. Taz lets me know, ‘Listen man, we want to do an angle.’

Says he trained hard for weeks to be in ring shape:

So I start training. Ten weeks of training and being in the ring and it all culminated to me performing a song that me and Harry Fraud made in 2014. Arthur Ashe Stadium, 20,000 people, sold out. Motherf*ckers screaming. After I did the song, I got in the ring and I wrestled. I did moves, you know? I did a f*cking running power slam. I showed athleticism and it was because of the grip that I had from the shoe.

Whether he’ll return to the ring:

I’m training. You see all of these medieval utensils around, so I’m always ready. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.

Bronson’s track, “The Chairman’s Intent” is HOOK’s entrance theme in AEW. Check out his interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)