John Cena has five more appearances remaining in WWE and then it will be a case of “You Can’t See Me” for every pro wrestler hoping to share the ring with the “Never Seen 17” time former world champion.

As “The Last Time Is Now” year-long WWE farewell tour for “The Greatest of All-Time” continues, various WWE Superstars have been stating their cases for why they should be picked as one of the final few talents to get to share the ring with the consensus biggest star of the past generation.

Add The Miz to that list.

During a recent appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, “The Most Must-See WWE Superstar” explained why he was “happy for AJ Styles but very angry” upon hearing the news that “The Phenomenal One” was selected as one of John Cena’s final opponents ever when they square off at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11.

“I was happy for AJ Styles but very angry that it’s AJ Styles vs. John Cena, and not John Cena vs. The Miz, and the fans aren’t going like, ‘We want Miz vs. John Cena. He beat the guy in the main event of WrestleMania for the WWE Championship,'” The Miz said. “One of the only people to ever do something like that, and I can’t get a match with John Cena? He has five dates left. It’s not AJ Styles or CM Punk, it’s the WWE universe asking for what they want, and they’re giving it to them. They put it on Twitter. ‘I want AJ Styles.’ AJ replies, Triple H goes, ‘You guys want it?’ It got enough steam. ‘Let’s go. The audience wants it. It’s happening.’”

The Miz continued, “You know what the audience could do? The audience could say, ‘We want The Miz vs. John Cena’ and I would love to have one more match. I’ve been talking about this since the retirement tour started. I was the first person to go, ‘Sign me up.’ I put my name in the hat. When is my name going to get called? Maybe not ever because there are only five left. Five more dates. Every time I see John Cena backstage, ‘Five more. Four more. Three more.’ That’s all we got. I have the rich history with John Cena. I do. I’ve been there from the beginning, and I don’t get a match? Yeah, I’m pretty upset. That’s my heart talking. My brain and my wisdom. You know what else is upsetting? The youth will not get to experience a John Cena match and won’t get to be in the ring with him. That’s the gut-wrenching part for me. Selfishly, I want the match. Five dates left. I don’t know who is getting the match.”

