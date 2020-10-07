WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has responded to actor & noted pro wrestling fan Ken Jeong, who appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and named Angle as someone who has influenced his career.

Jeong praised WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan as the sharpest comedic mind in the history of entertainment, not just pro wrestling. He then talked about how, as a doctor who does comedy, he was inspired by some of Angle’s early work.

“I think Bobby Heenan is literally the sharpest comedic mind in history, not just in sports entertainment, but in history,” Jeong said. “So, definitely WWE is a huge influence on my comedy, even Superstars like Kurt Angle was a huge influence because I… actually I’ve never told anyone this on an interview, but when I started doing stand-up comedy, because people knew I was a doctor on the side, a doctor at my primary job, and a comedian on the side, and I would tailor my material much like Kurt Angle did, where he’s a real Olympic gold medalist, kind of making fun of his image.

“I’d never seen anyone do that in WWE before. Like, a legit, world class athlete not taking himself seriously. That, for me as a comedian, that’s what comedy is all about – not taking yourself seriously. I’m a real life MD, and I take my degree seriously, but I don’t take myself seriously. I think WWE at its best is, when you have that self-awareness, is an amazing thing.

Angle responded to the video on Twitter and thanked Jeong, noting that he is also a fan of Jeong’s work. He also said it’s an honor to be grouped with Heenan.

“Thank you @kenjeong for the kind words. I’ve been a huge fan of yours’ for years. To put me up there with Bobby the Brain is a huge honor. I didn’t know you were a doctor prior to your largely successful comedian career. Even More respect to you! #itstrue,” Angle wrote.

Jeong responded and “marked out” in the tweet, noting that he was watching Angle’s new Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

“OMG my emotions. Literally watching your interview with @steveaustinBSR right now on the network!! Thank you for the kindest words and for influencing me and people all over the world in and outside the squared circle. #itstrue [hands raised emoji],” Jeong wrote.

Jeong hosted WWE RAW back in 2009 with Jeremy Piven, and often talks about being a fan in interviews and on social media.

