Actor Matthew McConaughey and his two sons were shown watching Monday’s WWE RAW from the ThunderDome crowd, as seen in the video below. McConaughey and his sons were shown after Drew McIntyre’s win over The Miz.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon commented on McConaughey’s appearance, and plugged his new “Greenlights” book.

“So awesome to see @McConaughey in the #WWEThunderdome during #RAW tonight!! @WWEUniverse, check out a copy of his new book, Greenlights, that everyone is talking about… including @johncena and @TheRock! #GreenlightsBook https://greenlights.com,” she wrote.

