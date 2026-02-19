A longtime passion project appears to be gaining serious momentum.

Actor Paul Walter Hauser has revealed that he is officially attached to portray Mick Foley in a planned limited television series, bringing him one step closer to landing what he has described as a dream role.

Speaking during an interview with The Stunner (see video below), Hauser confirmed that while the project has not yet been taken to market or sold to a network, the wheels are firmly in motion. The news comes after years of discussions between Hauser and Foley about the possibility of telling the hardcore legend’s story on screen.

“We can kind of break that news,” Hauser said. “I haven’t said it yet, but I’m attached to play Mick in a limited series. We haven’t gone out to market yet, but it’s happening.”

That’s a notable development.

Hauser also emphasized that the series would aim to explore more than just Foley’s in-ring legacy. While fans know the iconic characters — from Mankind to Cactus Jack — the actor said the creative vision is centered on the man behind them.

“Hopefully I can bring some of my personality to that aspect as well, because when you tell the story, you’ve got to humanize the guy,” Hauser said. “We’re not just telling the Mankind story. It’s like, no, this is the Mick Foley story.”

With Hauser now officially attached, the project has taken a significant step forward, even if it remains in the early development phase.