Adam Cole loves pro wrestling and video games, but is not a fan of Anime.

The AEW star spoke on this silly topic during a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, where the program hosts would ask him what his favorite anime was to watch. It was here that Cole revealed the heartbreaking revelation that Anime was not something that he enjoyed.

I am gonna give the most disappointing answer. People assume, I think, that I’m really into anime because I’m really into video games, but I’m being totally transparent and totally honest. I actually don’t watch any anime. I’ve thought over and over again and been told over and over again that I need to get into it and I would really enjoy it, but I can’t give an answer because I have not watched.

However Cole did have an answer to the question. He says that he did watch the original Pokemon program every day before school, so would have to name that as his favorite Anime seies.

If you attack me, I’m very, very sorry, but I’ll go with the original Pokemon to give an answer. I used to watch that every day before school.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cole spoke about a match that he had with Kyle O’Reilly back in 2012, one that remains as his all time favorite memory of New York. You can read about it here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)