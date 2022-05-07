AEW superstar Britt Baker and Adam Cole will be appearing on this Sunday’s episode of the hit series Bar Rescue, which airs on the Paramount Network and follows a team that surveils a struggling bar and finds ways to improve it. The power couple hyped their appearance on Twitter. Check it out below.
This Sunday at 10:00 PM EST…tune into @BarRescue on @paramountnet pic.twitter.com/8ehMdD9rXp
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 7, 2022
Tune into @BarRescue this Sunday at 10pm et on @paramountnet! 🥸 pic.twitter.com/SwX1sOCOAe
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 7, 2022
AEW superstar Bryan Danielson is set for a meet-and-greet at the June 5th Big Event in New York. The American Dragon teased a big announcement regarding that event on his personal Instagram. He writes, “I’ll be making a very special announcement about this later today. Might want to turn your post notifications on!!!!”