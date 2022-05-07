AEW superstar Britt Baker and Adam Cole will be appearing on this Sunday’s episode of the hit series Bar Rescue, which airs on the Paramount Network and follows a team that surveils a struggling bar and finds ways to improve it. The power couple hyped their appearance on Twitter. Check it out below.

AEW superstar Bryan Danielson is set for a meet-and-greet at the June 5th Big Event in New York. The American Dragon teased a big announcement regarding that event on his personal Instagram. He writes, “I’ll be making a very special announcement about this later today. Might want to turn your post notifications on!!!!”