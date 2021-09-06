Bryan Danielson, also known as Daniel Bryan, has officially joined AEW while Adam Cole also made his debut and joined The Elite.

They both appeared at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena after Kenny Omega beat Christian Cage to retain the World Title. When The Elite beat down Cage and the Lucha Express, Cole appeared only for him to superkick Jungle Boy. He hugged with The Elite then Danielson came out to clear the ring.

Dating back to July, Bryan reportedly signed with the promotion with the belief that he’ll make his debut in September at the Arthur Ashe Stadium Dynamite, but plans changed and his debut was moved up.

Bryan decided to not renew his contract with WWE earlier this year and to write him off TV, he lost a match to Universal Champion Roman Reigns where he was banished from SmackDown.

Cole became a free agent at the end of August when he decided to not renew his contract with WWE.