Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Reportedly Called Their NXT Takeover XXX Matchup On The Spot

Another fun layer added on top of the Adam Cole and Pat McAfee matchup from Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX special, a bout that many have called the surprising show-stealer of the event.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Cole and McAfee did not practice or plan any of their match layout, and instead called everything on the fly in the ring. The report reminds fans that McAfee, along with being an exceptional athlete, has trained in pro-wrestling under the likes of Rip Rogers and was working with Cole who is one of the best in the world.

The finish saw Cole use the Panama Sunrise (Canadian Destroyer) to defeated McAfee and further cement his legacy in NXT.