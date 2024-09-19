Some interesting names were backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Former Ring Of Honor owner Cary Silkin was among those behind-the-scenes at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania during the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Additionally, Adam Cole of The Undisputed Kingdom was also backstage at the 9/18 taping in Wilkes-Barre.

Cole has been out of action for nearly a year due to injury. It was noted that he seemed to be walking fine while backstage at the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view, which he also attended back on September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

It is unknown why Cole was backstage at the Wilkes-Barre show this week, as there is reportedly still no firm date in place for his return to television.

