Adam Cole made a rare public appearance at AEW Worlds End Zero Hour, and his message to fans carried a note of cautious optimism.

During the pre-show, the former TNT Champion thanked fans for their continued support over the past several months while he’s remained sidelined.

Cole then offered a brief but hopeful tease about what the future could hold.

“Hopefully, you’ll be seeing a lot more of me in 2026,” Cole said.

Cole also shifted focus to the in-ring action at Worlds End, specifically spotlighting the two Continental Classic semifinal matches on the card. Those bouts feature Kyle Fletcher facing Jon Moxley on one side of the bracket, while Konosuke Takeshita squares off against Kazuchika Okada on the other.

Cole has been out of action since July after suffering a concussion just days before he was scheduled to defend the TNT Championship at AEW All In. His recovery has proven to be far from straightforward.

In November, it was reported that Cole was “still having a lot of problems” stemming from the injury, noting that he has been unable to fly, and that the situation was serious enough that Cole briefly considered walking away from wrestling entirely.

AEW President Tony Khan has also addressed Cole’s status, stating in an interview that a return to the ring would only happen under very specific circumstances.

According to Khan, “it would have to be the right situation” for Cole to wrestle again.

For now, Cole’s words at Worlds End offered hope.

Even as the reality of his situation remains uncertain.

