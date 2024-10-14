– Adam Cole surfaced on social media to comment on his AEW return at WrestleDream 2024. “Guess who’s back,” wrote The Undisputed Kingdom member.
Guess who’s back. #BOOM #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/PD0xLwbe5n
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 14, 2024
– Also commenting on his return from AEW WrestleDream 2024 is former world champion Swerve Strickland, who shared these photos of his segment with MVP and Shelton Benjamin on the show.
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 14, 2024
– Finally, The Young Bucks took to X today to hype their return to Japan for the first time in five years when they work the upcoming AEW & NJPW Wrestle Dynasty show at the Tokyo Dome. “Haven’t been to Japan in years. See you in January,” they wrote.
.@njpw1972 Haven’t been to Japan in years. See you in January.
— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) October 14, 2024