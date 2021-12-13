Adam Cole was one of the many AEW superstars who appeared at C2E2 this past weekend in Chicago, where the former NXT champion spoke about Kyle O’Reilly, and what he believes O’Reilly’s next move might be now that his NXT run is over. Highlights are below.

On getting to work with the Young Bucks and Bobby Fish at the same time:

So again, for anyone who doesn’t know, I have a long storied history with The Young Bucks. We used to team together a lot of honor in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, was in the Bullet Club in New Japan with The Young Bucks. To go away from them for years, and then coming back and being able to team with them again, it was a little nerve-wracking, because it had been quite some time. Then again, it was like riding a bike right away, that chemistry is still there. Then when I think about chemistry, I think about guys like Bobby Fish, and I think about my long four years, with Bobby with Kyle and with Rod. I think about the connection I had with those guys. So the fact that I’m getting to mesh teaming with The Young Bucks and on TV with Bobby Fish, I mean, I couldn’t be any happier. It’s been great.

What he thinks Kyle O’Reilly will do following his NXT contract ending:

I have no idea what Kyle’s gonna do. I really don’t. I’m not even sure he knows exactly what it’s gonna do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby? Hell yeah, I’d love that! Hell yeah, I would! Absolutely.

