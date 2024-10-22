The rumors are true – Adam Cole and Britt Baker have called it quits.

While speaking with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, Cole confirmed the reports that the two AEW wrestlers are no longer a couple. He said,

“We are no longer a couple. But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true. I think the world of Britt. I want her to be as happy and successful as humanly possible, and I know she feels the exact same way about me. We did decide to go our separate ways, but that doesn’t mean that she will not be an incredibly important part of my life. Britt is absolutely one of my best friends. She’s someone that I love dearly and will always love dearly, and there is no ill will between me and her whatsoever.”

He added, “I don’t want anyone to ever think that me and Britt dislike each other. I think it is possible, in situations, for people who are in relationships to kind of go their separate ways, but still care about one another. The last thing I would want is fans to pick sides or anything like that.”