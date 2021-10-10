AEW superstars Adam Cole, Darby Allin, and Thunder Rosa recently spoke at the New York Comic Con about all things pro-wrestling, including who they would like to face from NJPW. Highlights are below.

Darby Allin calls out Zack Sabre Jr:

“I want you to give me Zack Sabre Jr. You know where I am, Zack. You know where I am.”

Adam Cole eyeing matchup with top ace Kazuchika Okada:

“I’ve never had the chance to have a singles match with this person; I would love the idea of Adam Cole vs. [Kazuchika] Okada.”

Thunder Rosa wants to take on her former trainer, Io Shira:

“She’s from Japan, but she’s in the other company. It’s not Asuka. My original trainer in Japan; Io Shirai.”

Rosa on the Forbidden Door:

“I was an example of the forbidden door for the women’s division. I came over as a champion for the NWA and then got signed by AEW. That tells you, the sky is the limit. It’s an embarrassment of riches as performers. ‘ve been in IMPACT, AEW, this other company. I had the chance to work during the pandemic and during this time. There are no limts and I don’t know where the peak is.”

