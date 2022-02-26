AEW superstar Adam Cole took to Twitter last night to send a message to WWE SmackDown commentator, and his former NXT rival, Pat McAfee. The current #1 contender for the AEW championship dared the former NFL punter to invite him back on his popular program, “The Pat McAfee show,” later adding that McAfee was too much of a coward to actually do it.

Cole writes, “I dare @PatMcAfeeShow to welcome me back to his dumb podcast. I’d be a total pro. No? Yea that’s what I thought. You’re a coward Pat.”

Cole tweeted this out shortly after it was announced that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would be appearing as McAfee’s next show guest. For those who don’t know…Cole appeared on McAfee’s show back in 2020, which ultimately set up their NXT Takeover XXX showdown, a match that Cole won. Check out his tweet below.