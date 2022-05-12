Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island featured a quarterfinals matchup in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament between Dax Harwood and Adam Cole, with the winner advancing to the semifinal round at a later date.

After a competitive back and forth Cole managed to defeat the current reigning AAA and ROH tag champion after trapping him in Hart’s signature submission hold, the Sharpshooter. He will now face the winner of Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, which will happen later tonight. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Shades of the great Bret Hart as @DaxFTR hits the canvas, after @adamcolepro launches him into the buckle! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LIoHF7HFVI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.