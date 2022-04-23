Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Adam Cole taking on top NJPW superstar Tomohiro Ishii in a singles-matchup, where the winner would officially qualify for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

Cole managed to defeat the Stone Pitbull after Jay White caused a distraction, and Cole was able to hit a low-blow behind the referee’s back, following by his devastating Boom finisher. The Undisputed Elite member now joins Samoa Joe and Kyle O’Reilly as entrants in the prestigious tournament, which is happening in both the men’s and women’s division.

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.