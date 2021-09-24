Adam Cole made an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE NXT Champion discussed his relationship with Triple H and Shawn Michaels from his time in the company.

“My relationship with him, and my relationship with Shawn Michaels is so positive, to this day, positive. I formed a bond with Hunter and with Shawn that I would like to think, and they have made it very apparent to me as well, that it’s a relationship that we are always going to keep because I love working with those guys. He knew what my goals were and the things that I wanted to accomplish. I think a big reason I loved NXT so much was, again, we had that freedom and that ability to wrestle super cool, longer matches, and get to show ourselves off artistically in that sense.

NXT was kind of built on that mentality. I got in at the perfect time, at least for what I love about pro wrestling. He understood that I wanted to continue doing stuff like that. He knew that my Twitch was super important to me, and I know that’s a big no-no in WWE, which is unfortunate. I was very open and very honest with him to the point where when I was still thinking about what I was going to do even when my contract was up, he knew that. When the decision was made, he knew that, and Shawn knew that. I’ve always been open and honest with them right out of the gate because they’ve always been open and honest with me. I love Hunter. I love Shawn. They have been nothing but incredible to me. They made me better as a performer. I don’t think I would be where I’m at in AEW right now if it wasn’t for those two. I really do mean that, seriously. When I think about the performer I was in Ring of Honor, as much as I learned, and as many great people that I got to work with, getting that four years with them is priceless. It’s absolutely priceless.”