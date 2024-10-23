Adam Cole is back, bay-bay!

Following his recent return to AEW programming, the pro wrestling star spoke with Rick Ucchino of The Takedown on SI for an interview, during which he spoke about his recovery from the injury that kept him out of action for over a year.

“The first piece of news that I heard was, your ankle is way worse than we anticipated,” Cole said. “You have to get another surgery in seven days.”

Cole continued, “So, not only did I have to get double the amount of screws in my ankle, but also, I had to get someone else’s bone put into my ankle because the bone piece within my ankle just completely disintegrated.”

He also spoke about his gratitude towards the donor and the family that provided the cadaver bone that was used in his second surgery instead of a metal plate.

“Incredibly thankful to [the donor] and the family,” he said. “It’s certainly a better option. I definitely notice a difference in my left ankle as opposed to my right one, but I think that comes with the territory. I still feel like I can be Adam Cole and do the things that I wanna do. And I’m certainly not even close to wanting to be done with wrestling.”