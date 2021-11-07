Adam Cole appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view event in September. He has since been aligned with The Elite.

“I was incredibly nervous and also very excited. Fortunately for me, I had the chance to meet and talk with a bunch of the crew at AEW prior to that because obviously my girlfriend, Britt Baker, works there. So before getting the chance to talk to a lot of people, I knew that the locker room and the crew that works there were incredibly welcoming and incredibly nice. So I wasn’t worried about working with the new crew.

The transition from being so used to and so accustomed to working at one place, and that one place being WWE, and then moving over to AEW, of course change is always an exciting and nerve racking time lots of times, especially all things considered with it being a massive surprise. Fortunately, I was in the news a fair amount at that point because people didn’t know what I was going to do. I had a moment where I was like, I really hope these people are excited. I hope they care. I hope they’re jazzed up, especially considering a lot of people were expecting Bryan Danielson there. I’m thinking, ok, everyone is hoping for Bryan Danielson. Hopefully when I come out, they’ll be excited and not like, ‘Oh, we were really hoping for Bryan.’

Of course, they end up getting both at the end of the night. I remember when the lights went out and I was waiting for the music to hit, my legs were physically shaking with excitement. I had so much adrenaline going through my body. I was like, this is going to be such a cool moment. I hope that reaction is there. I think that was my favorite night of my wrestling career. Very rarely do you get a chance to be a surprise. Some of my favorite pro wrestling moments were surprise returns and things like that. To be involved with something like that on such a big night for AEW, I’ll never forget it.”