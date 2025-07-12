Saturday was an emotional day for Adam Cole.

While Adam Cole was not medically cleared to compete at AEW ALL IN: Texas this weekend, he did appear live at Globe Life Field to address the AEW TNT Championship and his current situation.

The Paragon member officially relinquished the TNT Title and revealed that he’s dealing with ongoing “health issues” that will require him to step away from in-ring competition “for a while.”

Fighting back tears, Cole admitted he’s not in the right headspace to consider retirement, saying it’s a conversation he isn’t ready to have just yet.

The crowd at ALL IN: Texas showered him with support as Cole grew emotional, visibly breaking down while reflecting on his journey. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the fans for sticking with him through the highs and lows, declaring, “I will love you forever.” Fans chanted “Thank you, Adam!” as the segment wrapped up.