Adam Cole has provided an update on Kyle O’Reilly.

The AEW superstar spoke with Dave Meltzer and Garret Mendez from the Wrestling Observer about O’Reilly’s recovery, and how he continues to talk with the Undisputed Era/Elite brother every single day. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says O’Reilly is really trying to focus on getting better:

I talk to him every day. He’s doing good. He’s doing really well. He’s in a situation now where he’s working so hard to make sure that he gets healthy as soon as he possibly can, but at the same time making sure that he doesn’t rush back. Kyle was really banged up and it got to a point where he kind of couldn’t take it anymore. I’m so glad that he got fixed and got healthy and is recovering day by day, every day.

How O’Reilly was very discouraged by all of the injuries that caught up with him:

Early on in the process, I think he was so discouraged because there was so little that he was able to do, but now as time goes on and he’s starting to be able to do more and more in therapy and rehab, you see the excitement and wheels turning of him already thinking about how he can’t wait to get back. He’s in good spirits and he has a lot of people around him that love him a lot.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)