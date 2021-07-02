NXT superstar and former triple-crown champion Adam Cole recently spoke with TalkSport to hype up his match with Kyle O’Reilly on next week’s Great American Bash special. Highlights from Cole’s interview can be found below.

On his new theme song:

“Whatever is asked of me or whatever is suggested, I very much am a team player in that sense. I’m down for whatever you need and I pride myself on that. I did understand and agree. It’s a totally new direction, we want to totally step away from it. I don’t think a lot of people remember this, but when the Undisputed Era started, we got flak and crap for our theme song then. ‘What is this song?! Oh, we don’t like it!’Then, after a certain amount of time and with the audience loving and getting accustomed to the group, then people started adoring the song. So I do think – and maybe it’s just my optimism – maybe over time people will start to go ‘you know what, I really dig this new Adam Cole song’ [laughs]. We’ll see, we’ll see. But any time I’ve ever changed music in any company, it’s such a weird feeling because you get so used to coming out to a certain song. You walk to the song, you’re in the right mindframe with the song. But I do feel this new one does fit the swagger of Adam Cole and I do think over time people might like it.”

How he feels about Roderick Strong leading the Diamond Mine:

“Oh my god, yes! [It’s a great fit for Roddy]. Roddy, and I’ve said this before, is one of the best bell-to-bell performers I’ve ever been in the ring with or ever seen. He’s also one of the most intense. So this group very much emcompasses intensity in that sense. Now Roddy being in a leadership role is really exciting. I know Roddy is excited, I’m sure you can sense that too, but I do think it’s a great fit for him. I think Malcom Bivens being in that role is great; he’s a guy I’m very, very happy is now on television and Roddy will bring out the best of everybody in that group.”