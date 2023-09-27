Adam Cole gives an update on his good friend, Kyle O’Reilly.

The top AEW star spoke about his Undisputed Era brother during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes. Cole says that O’Reilly, who has been out of action since the summer of 2022, is doing everything he can to get healthy and is a warrior for dealing with all these health obstacles in his life.

All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward. This has been a very long and very, very tough process for him, but he’s a warrior. There’s nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he’s doing everything that he can to make sure he’s getting healthy and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring. Obviously, there’s still no timetable on when he’s gonna be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He’s getting better every single week. Just like the rest of the world, I can’t wait until Kyle O’Reilly gets back. I miss him so much.

Meanwhile, Cole sustained an ankle injury one week ago at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. His status will be addressed at this evening’s Dynamite in Broomfield, Colorado. You can check out the latest lineup here.

