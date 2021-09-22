AEW superstar Adam Cole recently spoke with UPI to hype up this evening’s Dynamite: Grand Slam special on TNT, where the former NXT champion teams with the Young Bucks to battle Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus. Highlights from the interview are below.

Has his eye on the TNT championship:

“I want to get some gold of my own. Maybe getting the TNT Championship is something that is pretty exciting to me.”

ON getting to wrestle Christian at Dynamite Grand Slam:

“He delivers every single time, every single night. It doesn’t matter who he’s in there with. This will be my first time ever getting the chance to wrestle him at all and what better way to do it than on Grand Slam in front of nearly 20,000 people.”

How he thinks the matchup will end:

“All three of them down and out, with The Young Bucks kissing me on either side of the cheek as we stand over them, would be the perfect ending. The perfect introduction of the Super Kliq. The perfect showcase of what Adam Cole and The Young Bucks bring to the table. You know what, I’m going to call this a spoiler alert. That’s going to happen.”