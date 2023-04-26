Adam Cole opens up about his first big feud since returning from injury.

The AEW superstar spoke with Sports Illustrated about his current rivalry with one of the best of all time, Chris Jericho. Cole begins his interview by discussing his return to the promotion after missing nine months of action, and how the absence turned him babyface in the process.

It’s been an interesting transition. I’ve played the vile, despicable heel for so long. But coming out of this injury, and being able to get back in the ring and wrestle again, it feels like such a natural fit to be the babyface. It’s a challenge I need, and I’m enjoying it a lot.

As for Jericho, Cole says he knew the day would come that he got to share the ring with The Ocho, adding that the fan inside of him is just as excited as everyone else.

As soon as I joined AEW and stepped in the locker room, I knew the day would come when I shared the ring with Chris Jericho. He is someone I’ve studied and looked up to for a long time. The fan in me is incredibly excited.

Later, Cole says he still has the goal to become AEW world champion, but isn’t taking for granted his ability to travel and compete at the highest of levels, something he wasn’t able to do when he was injured.

Throughout my career, I’ve always said my goal is to be the world champion. I want to be AEW world champion. But at this point, I have a whole new appreciation for this job. Every single week, I get on an airplane and go to a show. I’m so thankful for that. Wherever else that lands me is icing on the cake. My goal is to keep wrestling for a long time. This is me. I’m back where I belong.

Cole will be appearing on this evening’s Dynamite to address the attack the Jericho Appreciation Society put on him and Britt Baker. Full lineup for the show can be found here.