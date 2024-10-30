Adam Cole has no plans to leave All Elite Wrestling.

Cole, who left WWE to join AEW at All Out 2021, was a recent guest on the “Stick To Wrestling” podcast to discuss his future plans.

Cole has dealt with multiple injuries since joining AEW, including his latest ankle injury which has kept him out of action for most of this year.

Cole said, “Yes, yes, I believe so [end his career in AEW]. Of course, as we say in pro wrestling, never say never, you never know what’s going to happen, but I love AEW with all of my heart. I love our crew. I love our boss. I love our fans. I absolutely love it here and have no real plans of leaving.”

Adam Cole will be facing off against Buddy Matthews on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.