Adam Cole isn’t sure if the plan was for him to capture the AEW World Championship when he was feuding with MJF. The two faced off in a singles match at the 2023 AEW All In pay-per-view event in London, England.

During that show, MJF retained the AEW World Title but their feud was far from over.

During the 2023 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam TV tapings, Cole suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the next year. He returned on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite with a win over Buddy Matthews.

While speaking with James Stewart on the “Stick To Wrestling” podcast, Cole was asked if the plan was for him to win the AEW World Title prior to his injury. He said,

“In the world of professional wrestling, there are constantly different ideas being thrown around or changes constantly. Do I know for sure that I was going to be in line to becoming the AEW World Champion? I’m not totally sure. That’s certainly where it seemed like we were going. That’s certainly the direction I think, very possibly, could have happened had I not been injured, which really did add to the mental anguish of the entire process. There are constant roadblocks thrown in our way all the time. We have to adapt and pivot. I still have a lot of my wrestling career left, so I certainly hope the AEW World Title is in my future in the future.”