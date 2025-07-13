Willow Nightingale turned heads at AEW All In: Texas with ring gear inspired by rising music star Chappell Roan.

Taking to Instagram, Willow revealed that her look was a tribute to Roan’s vibrant style, channeling the energy of “Pink Pony Club” for the big event.

Nightingale competed in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, ultimately won by Athena, who secured the victory by pinning Mina Shirakawa inside Globe Life Field.

With the win, Athena — ROH’s longest-reigning champion — has earned a coveted shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles)

AEW held its biggest event of the year on July 12, as AEW All In made its long-awaited U.S. debut.

The show took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — home of the Texas Rangers.

In preparation for the massive event, AEW President Tony Khan, who is also involved with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, received some key support from the nearby Dallas Cowboys organization.

“The Cowboys were very helpful,” Khan said during an appearance on Maggie & Perloff. “I called them specifically, and Steve and Jerry Jr. were really supportive. They even let us put fliers for AEW All In at their Monday Night Football game because they’re really cool people. The Cowboys have been great.”

The Cowboys play at AT&T Stadium, located just across the street from Globe Life Field.

During AEW All In: Zero Hour, it was revealed that Adam Cole was not medically cleared to compete and would be relinquishing the AEW TNT Championship.

Cole addressed the live crowd at Globe Life Field and viewers at home, sharing that ongoing health issues (concussion-related) would force him to step away from the ring “for a while.” Fighting back tears, Cole admitted he wasn’t ready to think about retirement just yet.

He thanked the fans for their unwavering support and closed the segment by leading a passionate “Adam Cole Bay Bay” chant.

Following the announcement, Cole shared a heartfelt message on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,

“Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always.”