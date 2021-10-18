AEW superstar Adam Cole spoke about his post-wrestling plans on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the former NXT triple-crown champion reveals that he hopes to be able to voice a character in a video game somehwere down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he does hope to have a plan for his post-wrestling career:

That is a scary thing sometimes for wrestlers is deciding when you get to a certain age and you realize your body can’t go through it anymore. It’s like, what am I going to do? Don’t get me wrong, I love pro wrestling, and I think in some capacity I’m going to be involved, whether it be behind the scenes or running a school, I think I’m going to be involved for the rest of my life, but I do like the idea of having something else to do when wrestling is finished.

Hopes to voice a character in a video game:

I get excited at the idea, I’ve told the chat so many times that I want to voice act in a video game. Not play myself, but play another character or commentating an e-sports event. I want to stick my toe into more stuff in the gaming world.

(Thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending the quotes)