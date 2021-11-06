AEW superstar Adam Cole recently appeared on the #Dork Podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the former NXT champion talking about his signature “Bay Bay” chant that has become a trademark for his character. Check out Cole’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Talks the first time he did the Adam Cole Bay Bay chant:

“When I first did, ‘Adam Cole, Bay Bay,’ it was never intended to be like a catchphrase, or like a thing that people said. I was a heel in an independent promotion called Combat Zone Wrestling, which is like this super violent, deathmatch style wrestling, and I didn’t do any of that. I was the straight-laced regular wrestler, so I was trying to find different ways to get heat with that crowd. Again, aside from the Joey Matthews and Chris Jericho story, I used to just throw my fingers up in the air and yell, ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay.’ But, so many times during a match, it would be like 10, 11, 12 times during a match. People would just boo because it was just this arrogant heel tactic that I used.”

How it caught fire during his time in ROH:

“What happened was, I was in Ring Of Honor and I needed to take like four months off to get my shoulder, tricep, and elbow repaired,” Cole stated. “When I came back, again that beautiful thing about pro wrestling where if you’re gone for a bit, not too long, but just for a little bit, they have a chance to miss you. So when I came back, the fans were really excited and they knew that I did, ‘Adam Cole Bay Bay,’ so they started doing it then. For some reason, it has just completely caught on, and now, it’s like what I am known for in a lot of ways.”

Believes the one that happened at ALL OUT was the largest one that happened:

“I would say, probably All Out, is probably the loudest one. I don’t know if it’s because my sense were super heightened at that point because of the surprise aspect of it. But the genuine reaction, and excitement, and getting into the ring, doing it in Chicago. That one felt the loudest. But I feel like, every single week, every town that we go to with AEW, it gets louder, and louder, and louder. Arthur Ashe Stadium was unreal, that one was really loud. But, to me, the absolute loudest one was All Out in Chicago.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)