Adam Cole says he will explain his recent actions when he wants to.

As noted, this week’s WWE NXT ended with Cole laying out Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor. Cole took to Twitter last night and sent a message on the attacks.

“I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody. I’ll let these speak for me until then. #AdamColeBayBay,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on when the Cole vs. Balor and Cole vs. O’Reilly matches will take place, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Cole’s full tweet below:

I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody. I’ll let these speak for me until then. #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/qOEU7m8HKK — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 19, 2021

What needed to be done. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 18, 2021

