Who is ready for story time with MJF?
Not Adam Cole!
The Undisputed Kingdom member made his surprise return at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday night, October 12.
After “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain his TNT Championship during the pay-per-view card, he continued to attack “The Wrestler,” prompting Daniel Garcia to run out and make the save.
MJF ended up coming out and attacking Garcia, and while putting his foot on his throat and taunting him on the microphone, the theme for Adam Cole hit and the Tacoma crowd went wild as he hit the ring and ran off his former “Bro-chacho.”
Just as Daniel Garcia saves Shibata, MJF returns to face off with the man that put him on the shelf!
Story time with MJF? NOT TONIGHT!
