The split of the Bro-chacos picked up where it left off on Wednesday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole kicked off the show, fresh off of his surprise return at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend where he went after former friend turned rival MJF.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the opening segment for the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) of WrestlingHeadlines.com:

He says he’s pretty sure he already knows the answer, but asks who is ready for story-time with Adam Cole, BAY-BAY! The crowd pops. Cole talks about his return over the weekend and brings up MJF. He says MJF will claim Cole turned on him for no reason.

Cole says that is not the case. He says he got to know the real MJF. The real MJF is not someone who cares about AEW. He only cares about himself. The one word he would use to describe MJF is “fake.” He says look at his hair. It took two surgeries, but it’s on his head. “That’s fake!”

As he continues, he says everyone in the back is smiling and loving everything he is saying about MJF right now. He says he hates MJF. He hates the way his voice sounds, he hates the way his face looks. Cole tells MJF to bring himself down the ramp and show him what kind of man he is and he’ll whoop his ass. “What do you say, Bro-chacho?”

The theme for MJF hits and the crowd erupts with a mixed-bag reaction. A large portion of the crowd starts to sing along with the beat to MJF’s entrance tune. As the song continues to play, nobody ends up coming out. The fans boo.

We then see an AEW WrestleDream 2024 graphic flash across the screen for some reason, before we cut to MJF live via satellite in a nice house. He’s seated on a fancy chair with a glass of wine in his hand. He says, “Hey Bro-chaco” with a smile. MJF talks about Cole getting him to let his guard down and because of that, he paid for it.

He says because of Cole, he’ll never trust again. He says his recent actions aren’t his fault. It’s Cole’s. He says yet the fans cheer him. He says he knows Cole wants revenge. He says it’s not gonna happen. He tells Cole he’ll never get him inside that ring, but he’ll constantly dangle that carrot in front of him.

He says he’ll die with that empty void in him. He says he can thank him later. MJF’s portion ends, and we return to Cole in the ring. He says he knows MJF can still hear him. He says he knows him better than anyone and MJF knows he means this when he says it. He tells MJF he can run but he can’t hide. He vows to beat him within an inch of his life. Cole’s theme hits and he walks up the ramp and poses to end the segment.