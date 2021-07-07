During a recent interview with Barstool Sports NXT superstar and former triple-crown champion Adam Cole named his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling, which included Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and CM Punk. Hear Cole’s full thoughts on why he chose those four icons below.

His Mount Rushmore:

So, the four that stick out to me as far as what they mean to me, Shawn Michaels is obviously on that list, Stone Cold Steve Austin is on that list, Kurt Angle is my other one and then CM Punk is number four. That is my [Mount Rushmore], for all personal, different reasons. Shawn being — the relationship that we have now and again, I really do think he’s the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Stone Cold Steve Austin is the reason I am a wrestling fan in the first place. Kurt Angle, I think at one point made me really appreciate the skill and technical ability of what we do and again, in 2004, nobody could touch Kurt Angle.

Why CM Punk is on the list:

And then CM Punk was the guy who got me into the independents, Ring of Honor, started watching stuff overseas, his promo ability is second to none. I’ve made it very obvious before that he’s a guy that I have studied quite a bit as far as promos go so those four as far as my personal Mount Rushmore are the ones that stick out to me.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)