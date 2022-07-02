AEW superstar and 2022 Owen Hart Memorial tournament winner Adam Cole was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle show, where Cole discussed a number of different topics, most notably who his all-time dream opponents would be inside the squared circle. Check out what the former NXT champion had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

How Shawn Michaels is his all-time dream opponent:

“Shawn Michaels would be my number one pick. To be able to have the chance to get to wrestle him would be so cool and so surreal, because, again, I’ve studied him so much. I’ve watched him so much and I know him personally, and he’s a wonderful, wonderful person. So yeah, get to be in there with Shawn would be great.”

But he’s also looking at dream matches with current active superstars, his top choice being AEW champion CM Punk:

“I know he’s out injured right now, but CM Punk would be the guy that I’d want to step in there with because, again, CM Punk was the guy who got me into Ring of Honor as a fan. I remember seeing his matches and thinking they were they were really good. Then, watching his promos and being like, ‘Whoa,’ this is a like — His promos made me, from a young age, go, ‘I have to make sure that I get good at talking.’ Because he was so so great at it. I thought it was never going to happen. I’m like, ‘Okay, yep, he’s done, he retired. I’m never gonna get the chance to wrestle him,’ and now, it’s a very real possibility. So getting to go in there with CM Punk in AEW would be really cool.”

