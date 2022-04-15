AEW superstar Adam Cole recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how he never thought he’d get an opportunity to face CM Punk. Check out the former NXT champion’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How inspirational Punk has been to his career:

“I’ve made it very clear that for me personally, he was one of the most impactful professional wrestlers as far as inspiration goes. I remember seeing him in Ring of Honor and again, watching his promos and going, ‘I really, really want to focus on getting good on the microphone because of listening to him talk.’”

Never thought the match would happen because of Punk’s retirement:

“Then I thought, ‘Okay, he retired, it’s never going to happen.’ Now the fact that it’s a possibility, I mean, I can’t get it out of my head. I know that someday it has to happen.”