Adam Cole will be taking on Daniel Garcia on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

This will be Cole’s first matchup since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last June. He has been on the shelf recovering from a serious concussion, one that nearly ended his career.

Garcia confronted Cole on this evening’s Dynamite and AEW made the match official shortly afterward.

.@GarciaWrestling looking to prove he's the better wr… sports entertainer as HE will face @AdamColePro NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MbujQRBgBZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 23, 2023

As of now this is the only matchup announced for next week’s Dynamite.