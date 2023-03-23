Adam Cole will be taking on Daniel Garcia on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
This will be Cole’s first matchup since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last June. He has been on the shelf recovering from a serious concussion, one that nearly ended his career.
Garcia confronted Cole on this evening’s Dynamite and AEW made the match official shortly afterward.
.@GarciaWrestling looking to prove he's the better wr… sports entertainer as HE will face @AdamColePro NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MbujQRBgBZ
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 23, 2023
As of now this is the only matchup announced for next week’s Dynamite.