During his interview with TV Insider, Adam Cole spoke on how much he’s enjoying being able to work for the same company as his girlfriend, Britt Baker. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s so nice. Britt has been blowing up and is all over the place. I’m so happy for her and proud of what she accomplished. But because our schedules were so different, there were very few times we got to spend time together. She is excited about the idea of me being able to give her suggestions or give my thoughts on things. I love the idea of her giving her opinion to me as well. With me and Britt, it has always been a joint effort. To get to spend real quality time together is nothing but a positive for a relationship.

Credit: TV Insider. H/T 411Mania.