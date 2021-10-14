AEW superstar Adam Cole recently spoke with The Zaslow Show on 790 The Ticket (Miami) about his debut with the promotion back at ALL OUT, and how it was a very special night for him. Hear the Elite member’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says Tony Khan and AEW did everything they could to keep his debut a secret:

For the wrestling fans, moments are so special, but for the wrestler the moments are equally, if not more special. In your career you’re lucky if you get one night where you can be a complete surprise and make a group full of fans go, ‘Oh my god, I didn’t expect him to be here’, and on top of that be really excited about it. I cherish that night. The entire process was so wild. WE had done everything we could to keep it a secret as possible.

How he arrived while the show was going on and hid in a trailer until his segment:

I flew into a different city the night before. I ended up showing up at the venue while the show was going on. I was hidden in a trailer all day. Tony Kahn and AEW took every measure necessary to make sure that me being there was as much as a surprise at it possibly could be. That’s included too, the talent. It was really cool to be involved in that.

