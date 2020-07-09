Adam Cole On How Kevin Owens Has Helped His Career

During an interview with BTSport, Adam Cole spoke on how Kevin Owens has been a mentor to him. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, you know, it broke my heart because everyone knows that me and Kevin Owens are good buddies. And I thought, of course, the first time that me and Kevin Owens are going to get to be together in WWE, of course we’ll be a team. Of course we’re going to fight side by side. And instead, he tries to show up to WarGames to beat the crap out of me. So, I’m still a little bitter about Kevin Owens coming out and trying to ruin my fun.

In all seriousness, Kevin Owens is another guy. I’ll briefly touch on this, but he played such a big part in me kind of taking off on the independents. Kevin was a guy that kind of took me under his wing in PWG, which later on helped me out in ROH. He was a big, big aspect to me kind of understanding that independent — or just, in general — that main event style, and how to kind of perform, and what to do, and what to say. He’ll never, ever take credit for it because that’s just the type of guy he is. But I always credit him as someone who really did help me, and he’s a great friend, except for that WarGames thing. Made me angry.