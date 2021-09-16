During his interview with TV Insider, Adam Cole spoke on his interest level in working with Britt Baker in a storyline. Here’s what he had to say:

I know Britt is carving out her own niche in the pro wrestling world and I want to make sure she continues to do that. But the idea of eventually getting to work with her onscreen is really cool. We only got to work together for a little bit on the independents right before I went to NXT. I had a blast. Whether it’s matches or promos, I really enjoyed it. Eventually, I would love to do some stuff with Britt.

