Adam Cole hypes his return to the ring on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

The former triple-crown NXT champion has not wrestled since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last June, with there being a fear that he might never be able to wrestle again due to the severity of the concussions he suffered. Cole tells Screen Rant that not only is he ready to return, but he plans on unleashing an even better version of himself.

Full highlights from Cole’s interview can be found below.

Says prior to this injury he’s only ever missed one month of action during his wrestling career:

Pro wrestling is something I love more than anything in the entire world. In April, it’ll be 15 years that I’ve been in the pro wrestling industry. The longest amount of time I was ever away, with the exception of this injury, was one month. So over a 15-year period, I was away from the ring and traveling and being on the road only for one month. Now I look at this entire recovery process, and I think about how long I was away and just how badly I couldn’t wait to get back to work again.

Says there was a scare that he might never return:

There was a real scare there for a minute of whether I was even going to be able to come back in the first place. But when I knew that was possible, my excitement has gone through the roof. I’ve never lost my appreciation for this job, and how much I love doing what I do. But at the same time, in a lot of ways being given the second chance to go back and do what I love more than anything in the world has me incredibly excited. So I mean this wholeheartedly: On March 29th, the fans are gonna get the absolute best version of me that there’s ever been, and I really believe that the passion and the motivation and the excitement to get back into that ring is at an all-time high for me.

