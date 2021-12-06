AEW superstar Adam Cole recently appeared on the Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker show to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on MJF throwing insults at Britt Baker during his promo battles with CM Punk. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he will slap the taste out of MJF’s mouth if he mentions Britt Baker again:

“Funny enough is I actually didn’t hear it until afterwards. I was doing something else right before so I had actually missed it. All I’m gonna say is everyone loves my girlfriend and what’s not to love? She’s the AEW Women’s World Champion. She’s one of the hottest wrestlers in the world. People can’t help but talk about her. I can proudly say that I am the one who stands by her side. She’s killing it. I will say this. If MJF ever brings her up again, I’m gonna slap the taste out of his mouth. I’m not bothered by it but if he does I’m gonna hit him in the face.”

Says he never talks with Tony Schiavone:

“I never talk to him, I never see him. He’s an absolute scumbag. The fact that Britt decided to share that ridiculous picture on Twitter, it kind of bothered me a little bit but yeah, we’re doing good. Just fine.”

