During his interview with TribLIVE, Adam Cole revealed that the first question kids usually ask him when he meets them is about John Cena. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m always shocked if the first question they don’t ask is, ‘Do you know John Cena?’ That’s normally No. 1. I don’t blame them; that’s a guaranteed go-to. Once they realize who we are and where we work, it’s, ‘Oh, do you know John Cena!?

Credit: TribLIVE.