During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Adam Cole revealed that the most difficult part about leaving the WWE was having to leave Da Party behind. Here’s what he had to say:

Very hard. That was probably the hardest part of the decision I think. I really formed a close bond with Woods and Swiss (Cesaro) and Breeze over the pandemic. The backstory of that is so funny too, because Claudio and Breeze and Creed all wanted to start producing more content since the pandemic started. And they were like ‘I think we want to start playing Uno, we need a fourth guy.’ I didn’t know this, but when I did the first episode, I was kind of on trial. That was my audition and I didn’t know that. I was like ‘alright, I’ll do it’, and they all knew immediately ‘oh my god, this is our four man crew.’

I talk to those guys every single day. We have a group chat and we talk every single day. So that makes me feel better, because it feels like I haven’t lost that connection with those guys. But the most important thing, for sure, was so many different messages that we have gotten, so many different situations that people have been in. I’m talking about family members passing away or an animal passing away or them losing their jobs or whatever it was. And them saying those videos really helped them get through a really rough time is so crazy and so humbling and so cool. I wish so badly there was a way for us to still do stuff together, I really do. But I did say it’s not goodbye, it’s just see you later. So it doesn’t mean it’s done forever. But I love those guys to death, I loved everyone who watched Uno and watched all the content we did, because what an amazing group of people. I’m going to miss it a lot.