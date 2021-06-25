NXT superstar Adam Cole was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves where the former triple-crown champion discussed the level of talent that is currently on the yellow and black brand, and how he believes it matches up with the likes of Raw or SmackDown. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks that the talent on NXT is on the same level of Raw or SmackDown:

I try to be glass half full in a lot of ways. Of course, there is an aspect to NXT and the Performance Center where there is developmental. There are people who get hired with wrestling experience, no wrestling experience, and there is that process of hopefully getting to the point where you end up on NXT. To say that the roster of NXT guys, as far as developmental goes, I really do believe we’re on the same level as the guys on Raw and SmackDown.

Says that even though he’s been doing this for 13 years he’s still developing:

The process of development is something that happens all the time. I’ve been wrestling for over 13 years and I’m constantly developing. I don’t ever want to get out of developmental. It’s so cool for me to be around guys like Shawn Michaels or Triple H or Matt Bloom. They are open to admitting that they are still learning. If those guys are open about learning, we definitely better be open to it. I’ve always kept that mentality and thought process that, if I’m not getting better every year and every match, I have to get out. I’m proudly developing, in that sense.

