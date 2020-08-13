Adam Cole On Whether He Wants To Move To The Main Roster, Talks AEW and Britt Baker, His NXT Title Run and more

NXT superstar and leader of the Undisputed Era Adam Cole was recently interviewed by TV Insider to talk all things pro wrestling, including whether he still wants to move up to Raw or SmackDown. Highlights can be found below.

On a possible move to the main roster:

To say I never want to Raw or SmackDown would be an absolute lie. I think someday it would be cool to try my talents over there. At the same time, one of my favorite parts of NXT aside from the fact I really do believe in the show is being involved in something on the upswing and something that’s growing. I remember when I was in Ring of Honor. There was a really cool thing that was happening where Ring of Honor was blowing up a little bit. We were selling out the Hammerstein Ballroom and forming a relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It was so exciting to be part of a group you feel is really blossoming into something special. I feel like NXT is really blossoming into something special. Selfishly, I don’t want to miss out on that. I’m really enjoying my time here and feel there is more for me to do. I feel like there is more for the Undisputed Era to do. As a group, we have been a dominant force in NXT. ’m in no rush to leave NXT. At the same time do I think the Undisputed Era would be effective on Raw and SmackDown? Absolutely.

His approach towards his showdown against Pat McAfee at Takeover XXX:

The approach is totally different. Truth be told every time I wrestle and perform, I want people to enjoy it. I want them to have a great time watching an Adam Cole match. I’ve never had a match like the one I’m having with Pat. Where the sole mission is to make sure he doesn’t come back. He gets this one chance because he set me off at the right place, right time. It’sTakeOver XXX, which is a massive event. There is a locker room full of guys who would kill to be on this show. Some of them are not going to be on this show because Pat McAfee is taking their spot. When you say that out loud, that is crazy. My main goal is to make him regret this decision. He is offensive to me. Offensive to our locker room. I’m excited to move past this. I can’t wait for TakeOver, but I’m excited to put this behind me.

Calls his reign as NXT champion the proudest moment of his career up until this point:

It’s really weird. For so long being NXT champion, to this day it’s probably the proudest moment of my career. To be able to say I was the longest-reigning NXT champion. When you look at the past champions, it’s the best of the best. That championship was important and special to me. Transitioning to wondering what I have to do to get back there and being champion. It’s definitely a battle. For so long I would say in interviews I was the best NXT has to offer. With the championship, nobody can argue that. So it’s not the greatest feeling to have right now. I’m still proud of the run I had. It would be cool to be a two-time NXT champion. I want to get back to it.

Whether he’s focused on what AEW and his girlfriend Britt Baker are doing: